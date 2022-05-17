Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $9.27 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 873,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

