South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS STSBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

