Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SCCO stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 30.61%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.29%.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.
