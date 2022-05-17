Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

SBSI opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

