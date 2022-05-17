Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.53

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.