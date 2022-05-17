S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in S&P Global by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 208,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $337.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.79.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.