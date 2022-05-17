SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SP opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.50.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SP Plus by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.