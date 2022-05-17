Space Cow Boy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,953.35 or 0.99995397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00106351 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

