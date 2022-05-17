Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

