Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE SR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,486. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

