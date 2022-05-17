Spores Network Price Tops $0.0010 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Spores Network has a market cap of $514,031.44 and approximately $97,329.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00518064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.42 or 1.67944357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

