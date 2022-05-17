Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SRLP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

