SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

