Stacks (STX) One Day Volume Hits $9.87 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $751.88 million and $9.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00508781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,936.33 or 1.83480654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00115446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,891,407 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.