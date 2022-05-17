StaFi Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, StaFi has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $9.37 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

