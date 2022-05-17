Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.43

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 23544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.