Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $389.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

