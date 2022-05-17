Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $389.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
