Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Down 3%

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 1,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

STRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,799,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,877,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,725,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

