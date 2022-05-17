STATERA (STA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

STATERA (STA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. STATERA has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,401.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STATERA has traded down 76.2% against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,274,280 coins and its circulating supply is 79,274,025 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

