Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $277,648.12 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $277,648.12 and $1.55 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00518064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.42 or 1.67944357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.