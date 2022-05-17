Stephens Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $130.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Shares of LGND traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

