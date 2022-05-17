STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $52,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,626 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

