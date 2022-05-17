STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.63. The stock had a trading volume of 380,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.36. STERIS has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

