Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Price Target to $5.00

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,138,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

