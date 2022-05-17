Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (AAGIY, ABCM, AKYA, ALLG, AMKBY, AMPH, ASAZY, ASPU, ATAX, AVDX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 17th:

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Allego (NYSE:ALLG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €52.00 ($54.17).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €83.00 ($86.46) to €81.00 ($84.38).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75).

