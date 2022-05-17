StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.