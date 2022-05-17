StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.