StockNews.com Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

ESTE stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

