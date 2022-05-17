StockNews.com Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of TU opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,841,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,970,000 after purchasing an additional 192,511 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

