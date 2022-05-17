StockNews.com Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CBT stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

