StockNews.com Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
