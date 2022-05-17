StockNews.com Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 944,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

