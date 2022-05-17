StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Xperi has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.