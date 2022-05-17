Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.50. 193,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

