Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,344 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $8.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.06. 28,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,012. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

