Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.12. 7,942,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

