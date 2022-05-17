Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.45. 29,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,186. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

