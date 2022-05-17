Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 145,119 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 19,394,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379,670. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

