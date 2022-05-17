Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,304 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. 2,406,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

