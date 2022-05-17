Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 9,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,460. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.