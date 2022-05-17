Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $12.74 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. 21,015,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,996,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

