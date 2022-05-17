Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.03. 40,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,113. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

