Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $64.39 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,386,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

