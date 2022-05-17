Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $723,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 168,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,427. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.