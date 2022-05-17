Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $786,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 856,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,404,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

