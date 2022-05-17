Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,919,000 after acquiring an additional 498,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

ZTS stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. 16,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

