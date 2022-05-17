Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 742,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,901. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.10 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

