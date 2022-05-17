Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,849,000. Chevron makes up about 3.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.01. 13,246,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,349,792. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

