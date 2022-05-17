Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 690,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,053,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

