Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,110. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $274.79 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day moving average is $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

