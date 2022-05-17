Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,903 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. 13,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

