Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 67,765 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,218. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

